WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, NWA Crockett Cup 2019 free stream, next advertised dates for WWE, Impact Wrestling, MLW, NJPW, Roddy Piper, Kevin Wacholz, Bandido

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising The Miz vs. Jey Uso vs. Big E in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Tag Titles (yes, another singles match for the tag titles). Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live is scheduled to stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-The NWA will be streaming the Crockett Cup 2019 event Sunday night on the NWA YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show was headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Championship and featured the entire Crockett Cup tag team tournament.

-There are no live events listed on the WWE website until June 12 in Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center for a Smackdown event. With states extending stay at home orders, there’s no telling whether they or anyone else will return to live events by then.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling cancelled live events through May 4. The next listed date is the Best of the Super Juniors that is scheduled to be held May 12-14 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall.

-Impact Wrestling cancelled its April events, including the Rebellion pay-per-view event that was scheduled for Sunday at Terminal 5 in New York. Impact taped Rebellion in Nashville, Tennessee last week and the event will air over the next two weeks of the Impact Wrestling television show.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of May. The next listed dates are June 5-6 in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

-MLW’s next listed date is Intimidation Games on June 12 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. MLW postponed its May 2 event in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Center. The new date is scheduled for October 3.

-The NWA cancelled its Crockett Cup and television tapings that were scheduled for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. No new dates have been announced as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) was born on April 17, 1954. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension at age 61 on July 31, 2015.

-Kevin Wacholz, who wrestled as Nailz the Convict and Kevin Kelly, is 62.

-Bandido is 25.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

