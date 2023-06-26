Impact Wrestling TV preview: X Division Title match set for Thursday’s show, Diary subject

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship

-Trinity vs. Jai Vidal

-Nick Aldis explains his actions to Impact World Champion Alex Shelley

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. AXS is airing the 30-minute Diary episode on Rosemary beginning at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).