WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches for the MITB go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Roman Reigns appears

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce barred Bianca Belair from ringside during the women’s title match. Friday’s Smackdown will air on same day delay from London, England at the 02 Arena, which will play host to Money in the Bank the next day. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).