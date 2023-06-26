AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s taped show (Hamilton taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-AEW World Champion MJF in action

-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be taped on Thursday in Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. With WWE Money in the Bank earlier in the day and it being a holiday weekend, I will not be doing a live review this week. My report will be available at some point on delay. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).