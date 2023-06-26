What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show

June 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins provides an update on his storyline injuries

-Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes

-The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match summit with all six entrants appearing

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held tonight in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

