WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins provides an update on his storyline injuries

-Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes

-The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match summit with all six entrants appearing

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be held tonight in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena.