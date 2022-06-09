Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Tay Conti, The Sheik, Dutch Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by Meiko Satomura vs. Ivy Nile for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Alex Hammerstone, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and King Muertes. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority F grade from 32 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll (really?). B and C finished tied for second with 21 percent each. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tay Conti (Taynara Melo de Carvalho) is 27.

-The late Ed “The Sheik” Farhat was born on June 9, 1924. He died of heart failure on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-The late Dutch Savage (Frank Stewart) was born on June 9, 1935. He died on August 3, 2013 at age 78.