06/08 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. the Casino Battle Royale winner for a spot in the Interim AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door, another title belt introduced, Pac vs. Buddy Matthews, Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women’s Title, Hangman Page vs. David Finlay, NJPW stars appear

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. the Casino Battle Royale winner for a spot in the Interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door, another title belt introduced, Pac vs. Buddy Matthews, Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women’s Title, Hangman Page vs. David Finlay, NJPW stars appear, and more (41:14)…

