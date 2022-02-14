What's happening...

Top Impact Wrestling star says his contract and work visa have expired

February 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Josh Alexander announced via social media that his contract with Impact Wrestling expired today. He added that his work visa also expired, meaning he will not be able to make his scheduled dates at independent shows in the United States later this month.

Powell’s POV: Alexander has been the top babyface for Impact. He was written out of the storylines on Thursday’s television show when Scott D’Amore sent Alexander’s character home. It’s worth noting that Alexander’s name recently came up on AEW Dynamite, when Brandi Rhodes told Ethan Page that the company courted him to get to Alexander. Alexander did terrific work as a singles wrestler and when teaming with Alexander as The North, so he’s a good get for any company that signs him.

  1. TheGreatestOne February 14, 2022 @ 8:01 pm

    There’s no such thing as a star in a company with 100k viewers.

    Reply
  2. Ryan February 14, 2022 @ 9:26 pm

    T.V. viewership is how you measured success in the 1980s. This is the 2020s. Digital is the way the world sees stuff now and measures success, not by a number of how many people in America tune-in to an antiquated entertainment delivery format on any particular week.

    Reply

