Top Impact Wrestling star says his contract and work visa have expired

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Josh Alexander announced via social media that his contract with Impact Wrestling expired today. He added that his work visa also expired, meaning he will not be able to make his scheduled dates at independent shows in the United States later this month.

Powell’s POV: Alexander has been the top babyface for Impact. He was written out of the storylines on Thursday’s television show when Scott D’Amore sent Alexander’s character home. It’s worth noting that Alexander’s name recently came up on AEW Dynamite, when Brandi Rhodes told Ethan Page that the company courted him to get to Alexander. Alexander did terrific work as a singles wrestler and when teaming with Alexander as The North, so he’s a good get for any company that signs him.