Top Impact Wrestling star says his contract and work visa have expired

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Josh Alexander announced via social media that his contract with Impact Wrestling expired today. He added that his work visa also expired, meaning he will not be able to make his scheduled dates at independent shows in the United States later this month.
Powell’s POV: Alexander has been the top babyface for Impact. He was written out of the storylines on Thursday’s television show when Scott D’Amore sent Alexander’s character home. It’s worth noting that Alexander’s name recently came up on AEW Dynamite, when Brandi Rhodes told Ethan Page that the company courted him to get to Alexander. Alexander did terrific work as a singles wrestler and when teaming with Alexander as The North, so he’s a good get for any company that signs him.
Today my contract expired & subsequently also US work visa.
Unfortunately as a consequence I will not be able to honour my commitments to both @TERMINUSpro & @AMLWrestling later this month.
I’m disappointed & I’m sorry.
Hopefully I’ll have everything in order soon. pic.twitter.com/2iXCXnDHkd
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) February 14, 2022
There’s no such thing as a star in a company with 100k viewers.
T.V. viewership is how you measured success in the 1980s. This is the 2020s. Digital is the way the world sees stuff now and measures success, not by a number of how many people in America tune-in to an antiquated entertainment delivery format on any particular week.