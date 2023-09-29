WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for next Friday’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest appear

-Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory

Powell's POV: John Cena is scheduled to appear on ever Smackdown between now and the end of October. Friday's Smackdown will be live from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.