WWE Fastlane lineup: The updated card for the next main roster PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Saturday, October 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicap match

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Knight saved Cena from an attack by Sikoa and Uso on Smackdown and then signed the Fastlane contract to become Cena’s partner. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins to face the LWO, but he did not specify which members would be in the match. WWE Fastlane will stream on Peacock in the United States. Join me for my live review and then Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).