WWE Most Wanted Treasures two-hour special featuring AEW talent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures airs at 7CT/8ET on A&E. The two-hour show will feature Paul “Big Show” Wight and Mark Henry searching for Andre the Giant memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the episode was filmed before Wight and Henry signed with AEW. A&E will replay the Bret Hart today at 1CT/2/3, the Randy Savage biography today at 3CT/4ET, and the Ultimate Warrior biography at 5CT/6ET. The Most Wanted Treasures replay airs 11CT/12ET with the Sgt. Slaughter and Dream Team episodes airing in between premiere and the replay.