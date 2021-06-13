NXT Takeover In Your House lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s show, later start time

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover In Your House event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano in a five-way for the NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Bronson Reed and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza for the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Titles.

-Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship.

-Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez.

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of Takeover tonight beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card airs on Peacock at 7CT/8ET, which is an hour later than what had become the usual start time. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.