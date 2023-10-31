WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Crown Jewel go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.391 million viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.476 million average. Raw delivered a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.46 rating.

Powell’s POV: The World Series drew 8.126 million viewers, while Monday Night Football produced a combined 15.207 million viewers on ESPN and ABC. The first hour of Raw delivered 1.466 million viewers. Hour two had 1.450 million viewers. The third hour had 1.256 million viewers. The October 31, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.5 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Halloween edition.