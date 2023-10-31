Tony Khan to make “an important announcement” on AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced Tuesday via social media that he will make “an important announcement” on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
Tomorrow, November 1@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
I Have An Important Announcement
For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I’ll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite pic.twitter.com/iYmH5ZT8To
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 31, 2023
Powell’s POV: Khan has played the big announcement card many times with mixed results in terms of whether the announcements have lived up to the hype. Let the speculation begin.
The only valuable announcement he can make is that he’s hiring a real booker and giving them 100% control of the product.
Legit question. Who are your realistic booker candidates?
Jason, correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this “important announcement” #14,563? Or have I missed one or 10 along the way? Any edification would be appreciated.