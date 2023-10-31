Tony Khan to make “an important announcement” on AEW Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced Tuesday via social media that he will make “an important announcement” on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Tomorrow, November 1@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

I Have An Important Announcement For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I’ll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite pic.twitter.com/iYmH5ZT8To — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 31, 2023

Powell’s POV: Khan has played the big announcement card many times with mixed results in terms of whether the announcements have lived up to the hype. Let the speculation begin.