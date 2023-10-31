Tony Khan to make “an important announcement” on AEW Dynamite

What's happening...

October 31, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced Tuesday via social media that he will make “an important announcement” on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: Khan has played the big announcement card many times with mixed results in terms of whether the announcements have lived up to the hype. Let the speculation begin.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. TheGreatestOne October 31, 2023 @ 4:49 pm

    The only valuable announcement he can make is that he’s hiring a real booker and giving them 100% control of the product.

  2. Joe Tisone October 31, 2023 @ 5:15 pm

    Jason, correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this “important announcement” #14,563? Or have I missed one or 10 along the way? Any edification would be appreciated.

