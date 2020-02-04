Timothy Thatcher reportedly signs with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has reportedly signed independent wrestling standout Timothy Thatcher. Squaredcirclesirens.com was the first to report that Thatcher was at the WWE Performance Center, and PWInsider.com followed up by reporting that Thatcher has signed with the company.

Powell’s POV: The 36-year-old Thatcher is a highly talented mat wrestler. I’ve enjoyed watching him in MLW most recently and actually felt that AEW should have made a strong play for him, as his mat based style would have filled a real need on their roster. It will be interesting to see how Thatcher is used once he debuts in NXT.



