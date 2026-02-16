Logan Paul sells rare Pokémon card for a record $16.492 million

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Logan Paul cashed in. The WWE star sold a Pokémon Pikachu Illustrator card in an auction for $16,492,000. AJ Scaramucci placed the winning bid through Goldin Auctions Co. Paul acquired the card for $5.275 million ($4 million in cash, and another card valued at $1.275 million) back in July 2021. Scaramucci, founder of Solari Capital, is the son of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Powell’s POV: Paul flipped the card for over $11 million. Wow. Paul wore the card around his neck during his entrance at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Check out footage of his entrance via YouTube.com.

