Bianca Belair scheduled for finger surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The long wait for Bianca Belair’s return to the ring continues. The WWE star took to Instagram on Sunday and wrote, “Finger Surgery Tomorrow.” Belair also included a prayer emoji. She did not offer any specifics regarding the surgery or the expected recovery time.

Powell’s POV: The 36-year-old Belair has been sidelined since her Triple Threat match with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025. She stated during a July 2025 interview with Chris Van Vliet (available below around the 4:30 mark) that she broke the ring finger on her left hand “in two or three different spots” while performing a double German suplex from the ropes on Ripley and Sky. Belair said her hand got caught under Ripley, who landed on it when they all hit the mat. At the time of the interview, she has very little mobility in the injured finger. It’s wild that she’s still dealing with this injury ten months later. Here’s wishing her all the best in her recovery from surgery.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)