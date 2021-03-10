AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and MLW Fusion coverage, Luchasaurus, JoJo, Ernie Ladd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship and the fallout from AEW Revolution. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship matches, and two announcements from William Regal. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and includes Alexander Hammerstone vs. LA Park for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luchasaurus (Austin Matelson) is 36.

-Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman is 27. She and Bray Wyatt have a child together.

-The late Ernie Ladd died at age 68 on March 10, 2007 after a battle with colon cancer.