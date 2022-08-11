AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 972,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 938,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: A good week for Dynamite, which included the unadvertised return of CM Punk. With Punk back from injury, it will be fun to see if the show can get back over the one million viewers mark. Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, up from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. The August 11, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 979,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic.