AEW announces matches for the next two Dynamite episodes

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling announced that a battle royal will be held on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. The winner of the battle royal will earn the first shot at the new TNT Championship on the June 3 edition of Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: AEW has yet to announce any battle royal participants. Cody will face Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Title tournament at Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. So the winner of that match will defend the title against the battle royal winner on June 3.

