What's happening...

11/12 NXT UK TV results: Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup tournament semifinal match, Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside, Rampage Brown vs. Jack Starz, Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams vs. Wild Boar and Primate

November 13, 2020

CategoriesNXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed November 12, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Wild Boar and Primate beat Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams.

2. Rampage Brown over Jack Starz.

3. Xia Brookside beat Nina Samuels.

4. Trent Seven defeated Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup tournament semifinal match.

Powell’s POV: Seven will face A-Kid in the finals of the Heritage Cup tournament.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.