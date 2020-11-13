11/12 NXT UK TV results: Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup tournament semifinal match, Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside, Rampage Brown vs. Jack Starz, Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams vs. Wild Boar and Primate

CategoriesNXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed November 12, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Wild Boar and Primate beat Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams.

2. Rampage Brown over Jack Starz.

3. Xia Brookside beat Nina Samuels.

4. Trent Seven defeated Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup tournament semifinal match.

Powell’s POV: Seven will face A-Kid in the finals of the Heritage Cup tournament.



