NJPW Strong preview: Four matches advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tama Tonga vs. PJ Black

-Juice Robinson, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Jay White, Tanga Loa, and Chase Owens

-Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor

-ACH and Blake Christian vs. Adrian Quest and Alex Zayne

Powell’s POV: This looks like a fun show on paper with a couple of interesting singles matches and two quality tag matches. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.