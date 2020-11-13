What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Four matches advertised for tonight’s show

November 13, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tama Tonga vs. PJ Black

-Juice Robinson, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Jay White, Tanga Loa, and Chase Owens

-Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor

-ACH and Blake Christian vs. Adrian Quest and Alex Zayne

Powell’s POV: This looks like a fun show on paper with a couple of interesting singles matches and two quality tag matches. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.