11/5 NXT UK TV results: Noam Dar vs. A-Kid in a Heritage Cup semifinal match, Gallus vs. Sam Gradwell, Sam Stoker, and Lewis Howley, Jinny vs. Aleah James

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed November 5, 2020 on WWE Network

1. “Gallus” Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang defeated Sam Gradwell, Sam Stoker, and Lewis Howley.

2. Jinny beat Aleah James.

3. A-Kid defeated Noam Dar to advance to the finals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament.

Powell’s POV: Haydn Gleed’s written and audio reviews of the NXT UK television are on temporary hiatus while he recovers from an illness.



