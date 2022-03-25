What's happening...

Paul Levesque to share updates on his health and future in an ESPN interview

March 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque will appear on ESPN’s “First Take” today to discuss his health and future. He will be interviewed by Stephen A. Smith and the full interview will air tonight on ESPN Plus.

Powell’s POV: The show is currently airing and listing the interview as coming up soon, but they have not listed a specific time for when it will air. I will run a recap for those who are unable to watch the segment.

