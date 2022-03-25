What's happening...

Shad Gaspard to receive the Warrior Award

March 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that the late Shad Gaspard will receive the Warrior Award. The presentation will take place at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 1 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Read the official announcement via WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Gaspard is a great recipient. He lost his life while swimming at Venice Beach, California with his son. When the current became too strong, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son before himself, and sadly drown at age 39.

