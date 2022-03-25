AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Ricky Starks vs. Shane Strickland for the FTW Title.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer.

-Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

-Hook receives his certificate of accomplishment from QT Marshall.

-Nyla Rose in action.

Powell’s POV: Rampage as taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show will return to its usual time slot after being pushed to a later start last week due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.