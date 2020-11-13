11/13 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss Undertaker’s Final Farewell, Pat McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff’s upset NXT win, Cody’s promo on AEW Dynamite, Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega’s emerging persona, ROH and Impact Wrestling

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Undertaker’s Final Farewell and possible future opponents, Pat McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff’s surprise upset win, Cody’s odd promo on AEW Dynamite, Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega’s emerging persona, ROH and Impact Wrestling, and more…

