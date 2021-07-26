7/26 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge, AJ Styles and Omos vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Raw Tag Titles, Nikki ASH’s first week as Raw Women’s Champion, Mustafa Ali teams with Mansoor

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,470)

Live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

Aired July 26, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of Nikki ASH successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and winning the Raw Women’s Championship… Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary…

Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH made her entrance and stopped to visit younger fans in the crowd on her way to the ring. Once in the ring and said she always wanted to say, “Welcome to Monday Night Raw.”

ASH said she’s happy that everyone is back together and that she’s the new champion. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. She said she has been punching herself to make sure he’s awake, but the dream is real. She said she lacked confidence in the past because she was afraid to fail.

ASH said she realized one day that if she fails, she fails, and it’s not a big deal. “I’m still me,” she said. ASH said the superhero outfit gives her confidence and reminds her that that if you believe in yourself, you can overcome all of the odds. “It worked for me, it can work for you,” she said. “We can all be almost superheroes.”

Powell’s POV: Not true. I believed in myself when I went all in on a pair of twos in Texas HoldEm. The odds were not in my favor. Guess what? I lost. You lied, Nikki! My crappy poker skills aside, she delivered a likable babyface promo and was we received despite reports that she was booed at the weekend house shows.

Charlotte Flair made her entrance and said that ASH as champion is a disgrace. Flair spoke about ASH representing the company on NBC’s “Today Show” and being laughed at because Al Roker wouldn’t believe she’s the champion. Flair said she was there to add star power.

Flair pointed out that she wasn’t even on her feet when the referee started the match. She accused ASH of stealing her title. ASH held up the belt and played to the crowd. Flair said she would get her rematch at SummerSlam and then ASH would bow down to the real champion. Flair accused the fans of being jealous of her.

Rhea Ripley’s entrance theme interrupted Flair and she headed to the ring and slapped a couple hands along the way. A loud “Rhea” chant broke out. Ripley mocked the idea of everyone being jealous of Flair after she held the title for one day.

Ripley said Flair got herself disqualified last week to avoid losing the title to her. Ripley said she should get the shot against ASH at SummerSlam. ASH took offense to both women claiming they would take the title from her at SummerSlam. She said the butterfly on her gear represents metamorphosis and that’s what’s happening in the Raw women’s division.

WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville made their entrance and stood on the stage. Deville announced a Triple Threat at SummerSlam. Flair said it was ridiculous and said she wanted a rematch on Raw to prove that ASH would never be in her league. “You’re on,” ASH said. Pearce made the match official.

Fair took a cheap shot at Ripley and knocked her to ringside. Flair tried to clothesline ASH, who ducked it and then dropkicked Flair to the floor. ASH held up her title belt in the middle of the ring while the broadcast team set up the next segment…

A pre-taped Damian Priest promo aired. He said Sheamus attacks people from behind and he’s not a true champion, he’s a coward and a bully… Smith hyped Sheamus vs. Priest in a Championship Contenders Match for later in the show… [C]

Powell’s POV: In case you missed it last week, Championship Contenders Match is WWE’s new lingo for non-title match. Speaking of which, it wasn’t made clear whether ASH vs. Flair will be for the title. It sounded like there were some boos for ASH as the segment went on, but there were definitely more cheers than boos. It was a long segment and the creative forces would be wise to keep ASH’s talking segments briefer, as the cuteness of the character is better in short spurts.

1. U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Damian Priest in a Championship Contenders Match (non-title) match. Sheamus was in the ring coming out of the break and then Priest’s entrance was televised. Sheamus wore his face mask. Sheamus caught Priest going for a spin kick at ringside and then slammed him onto the apron heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]