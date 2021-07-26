WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership drops against the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.137 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number is down from the previous episode’s 2.310 million final viewership count (but up from the 2.008 million overnight number that was released on Saturday).

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.55 rating and finished second in the 18-49 demographic in the broadcast ratings, down from last week’s 0.66 rating in the same demo. All things considered, Smackdown held up well against strong competition from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, which tallied roughly 17 million viewers, according to SportsBusinessJournal.com.