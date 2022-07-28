Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Nick Jackson, Noam Dar, Sammy Guevara, Karl Gotch, Jake Barnett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Rich Swann vs. Kushida. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available over the weekend.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 49 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my friend and Dot Net co-senior staffer Jake Barnett.

-Nick Jackson (Nick Massie) of the Young Bucks is 33.

-Noam Dar is 29.

-Sammy Guevara is 29.

-Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) died on July 28, 2007 at age 82.