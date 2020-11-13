Chris Dickinson says warning signs were there with Joey Ryan, discusses being an independent contractor, intergender wrestling, and working on UWN Primetime Live

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Chris Dickinson

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On UWN Primetime Live: I think it’s a good a good mix of competition, a good mix of styles, a good mix of, you know, backgrounds, guys from different places, we got some veterans, very accomplished people involved. So I like the idea of the kind of, hodgepodge of people or a mishmash kinda it’s all all pretty solid, solid talents and have like really good, really very good decorated backgrounds.

Being an independent contractor: I absolutely loved my status of where I was at with my career before the pandemic, because I was independent, I had the freedom to do so many different things. And I was working for so many different promotions all over the world. So regularly, you know that it offers a variety of work, it offers a variety of wrestling, it offers a variety of travel, so you’re never really in the same place too often. You’re always mixing it up and you’re always working with different people and you’re always working in front of different audiences and growing companies. Companies that represent different styles that could be wrestling in Mexico for Triple A or the Crash, I could be wrestling in Japan for Zero-One. Or I could be wrestling for beyond wrestling in northeast Massachusetts. I like that. I like the way it works. I like the way I was getting paid. I like everything about where independent wrestling was and where it was going. Now, the pandemic happened, obviously, all of that changed. So many of the factors that have shifted, and so many things have have been altered. So so much of this is just totally different.

On intergender wrestling: I really liked working with Priscilla Kelly, I had a match with her over the summer that was fantastic. I mean, just outside the box, but pro wrestling, real pro wrestling. Just storytelling and just not nonsense. Not bullshit, not cheap heat, just doing your best to go out there and show something a little bit different but also still tell a good, compelling pro wrestling story.

On Joey Ryan: He was a superstar and to think about the intergender wrestling stuff we were just talking about. This was a guy who was making girls grab his penis, he in turn was grabbing their breasts. Joey was also sticking lollipops down his pants and all that kind of stuff. I don’t want to say all the warning signs were all there, but to me all of that stuff was really weird. I was having wrestling matches with the girls and she was doing something completely different and strange.

Other topics include WWE aspirations, wrestling for WWE as part of WrestleMania Axxess, Evolve, NJPW, ROH, his intergender wrestling bitterness, and more.

