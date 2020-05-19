Dark Side of the Ring – “The Final Days of Owens Hart” season finale airs tonight

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has released the trailer for tonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring” focusing on the final days of Owen Hart. Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s episode focuses on Owen Hart and will feature comments from his widow Martha Hart. Tonight’s season finale airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. The After Dark looking back on last week’s Road Warriors episode will air at 8:30CT/9:30ET.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

