Title match announced for Monday’s WWE Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship has been announced for Monday’s WWE Raw television show. Raw will be taped or air live on Monday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Powell’s POV: Andrade has a better chance of winning because this is a title match. I would just assume that Crews was going to win if this were a televised non-title match, as WWE has gone overboard when it comes to booking the secondary and tag champions lose televised non-title matches.



