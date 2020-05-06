Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Herb Abrams episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Herb Abrams edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 246,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s David Schultz episode delivered 255,000 viewers, so the show performed well again this week. The two-hour season two premiere on the Benoit family tragedy delivered a series high 320,000 viewers. Next week’s episode will focus on the Road Warriors tag team.



