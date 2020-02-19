WWE Raw viewership for the President’s Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.437 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 2.337 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.671 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.559 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.082 million viewers. The first two hours performed well and led all of cable television. The third hour dropped significantly yet finished fourth overall in the cable ratings. The ratings were delayed due to President’s Day on Monday. If the last Monday holiday is any indication, the AEW and NXT ratings should be available at their usual time on Thursday. The February 18, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.771 million viewers.



