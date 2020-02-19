AEW Videos: AEW Control Center, AEW Road To Atlanta, Top Five Rankings

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Schiavone and Jenn Decker co-hosted the AEW Control Center video that can be viewed below or at the AEW YouTube Page.

-AEW also released the Road To Atlanta video that can be viewed below or at the AEW YouTube Page.

-AEW unveiled its latest top five rankings for the AEW Championship, AEW Women’s Championship, and AEW Tag Team Division. Decker hosted a rankings video that can be viewed below or at the AEW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: There’s some good content in these videos, including Cody and Arn Anderson discussing Cody’s cage match with Wardlow that will take place on tonight’s Dynamite. The top five rankings are a bit awkward in places with Pac being the third ranked wrestler in the AEW Title picture despite having a 1-1 record in 2020 and a 6-5-1 record overall, while MJF is behind him in fifth with a 2-0 record in 2020 and a 6-1 record overall. I suppose you could point to strength of opponents just as college football factors in strength of schedule, but Kenny Omega is ranked fourth despite not working a singles match in 2020. If nothing else, it’s nice to see AEW stick with their rankings, as most pro wrestling companies that have introduced them in the past gave up quickly for whatever reason. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of AEW Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET as the show airs on TNT. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members after the show.



