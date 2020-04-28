Dark Side of the Ring trailer for tonight’s David Schultz episode, After Dark and an extended cut episode replay

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has released the trailer for tonight’s installment of “Dark Side of the Ring.” Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s episode focuses on David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World (when he struck ABC reporter John Stossel). New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. The network is also airing n extended cut edition of last week’s “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” at 7:30CT/8:30ET followed by an After Dark edition featuring Jimmy Hart, Jacques Rougeau, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman joining host Chris Gethard to discuss Bravo’s life and career at 8:30CT/9:30ET.



