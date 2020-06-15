WWE developmental wrestler tests positive for COVID-19, WWE medical director comments

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement from Dr. Jeffrey Dugas regarding the company’s medical plans after a developmental wrestler tested positive for COVID-19.

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.” – Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE Associate Medical Director

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque told me during an NXT media call earlier this month that WWE wasn’t doing actual COVID testing because they didn’t have confidence in the available testing. He added that what they were doing was working. Apparently, that’s changed quickly now that one of their developmental talents ended up acquiring the virus.



