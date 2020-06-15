06/15 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Developmental wrestler tests positive for COVID-19, Christian vs. Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match, Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre and R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP for the WWE Championship, Ric Flair and Big Show appear

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Developmental wrestler tests positive for COVID-19, Christian vs. Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match, Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre and R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP for the WWE Championship, Ric Flair and Big Show appear, and more (42:45)…

