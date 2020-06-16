WWE Survivor Series 1996 and WWE Backstage on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Sandman, Rezar of AOP, Jungle Boy, Ultimate Warrior, Paul Jones

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE Survivor Series 1996 pay-per-view tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart to become No. 1 contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Diesel, Faarooq, Razor Ramon and Vader vs. Flash Funk, Jimmy Snuka, Savio Vega, and Yokozuna.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes The North vs. Dez and Wentz for the Impact Tag Titles. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 9CT/10ET.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The eleven match show includes Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows), mostly for the AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan match. I did not find it to be an effective go-home show heading into Backlash.

-The NXT on USA Network show scored a B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Sandman (James Fullington) is 57.

-Rezar (Gzim Selmani) of AOP is 26. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a torn bicep.

-Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) is 23.

-The late Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) was born on June 16, 1959. He died of a heart attack on April 8, 2014.

-Paul Jones (Paul Frederik) was born on June 16, 1942. He died the week of April 18, 2018.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

