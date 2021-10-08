What's happening...

10/08 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

October 8, 2021

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue, and more (26:46)…

Click here to stream or download the October 8 AEW Rampage audio review.

