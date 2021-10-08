10/08 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue, and more (26:46)…

Click here to stream or download the October 8 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.