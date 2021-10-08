10/8 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Sarray vs. Amari Miller, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed vs. Demetri Jackson and Andrew Lockhart, and Trey Baxter vs. Grayson Waller

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 252)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 8, 2021 on WWE Network

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show on commentary and immediately we went into the first match…

1. Amari Miller vs. Sarray. The match started with a shake of hands and a lockup which saw Miller push Sarray into the corner, only for Sarray to turn it around and disengage. Sarray then took the back of Miller for a second, before Miller grabbed a headlock and the two went back and forth with wrist locks until eventually Sarray locked in a strong armbar and almost forced Miller to tap. Miller struggled and even after a long battle against the armbar was able to get to her feet and break the hold.

Miller took Sarray’s back for a second but was hit with an arm drag. Sarray tried to follow up with a running strike, but Miller countered with a pair of forearms and a clothesline, followed by a scoop slam for a two count. Miller then used a Dragon Sleeper for a second, but Sarray struggled out and hit a roll up for a two count.

Miller stayed composed and hit a spinning heel kick for a two count. Miller used another headlock and headbutted Sarray to stun her. Sarray ate it up however and responded with a series of elbows. Miller countered a fourth elbow attempt with an STO, but Sarray got right back up and hit a spin kick of her own. Sarray then dropkicked Miller right into the bottom rope to get the pinfall victory…

Sarray defeated Amari Miller.

Anish’s Thoughts: An interesting face versus face matchup to kick things off. I thought this was a good way for Miller to get some respect, after suddenly switching from heel to face without much warning last week. She held her own against Sarray who didn’t bust out anything special, but used a hard hitting style to power through anything Miller threw at her to get the win. Not an outstanding match but a good one nonetheless and I think both wrestlers came out looking better and they came in.

2. Julius and Brutus Creed (w/Diamond Mine) vs. Demetri Jackson and Andrew Lockhart. Brutus and Lockhart started in the ring and immediately tripped Lockhart and tossed him into the corner. Brutus gave Lockhart a free grab of a single leg, but Brutus just sprawled him down to the mat and smacked Jackson off the apron. Lockhart tried to strike at Brutus from the mat, but Brutus just picked him up and hit a delated Butterfly Suplex.

Brutus tagged in Julius with a head slap and allowed his brother to Gutwrench him onto Lockhart. Julius tossed Lockhart into his own corner and forced a tag to Jackson. Julius ate a boot from Jackson but just picked him up and hit a fallaway slam before picking Jackson up for a Cartwheel Spinebuster. Julius tagged in his brother again and the two hit a Double Leg slam and clothesline combo to get the pinfall victory…

The Creed Brothers defeated Andrew Lockhart and Demetri Jackson.

Bivens cut a promo after the match hyping up the Creed Brothers, calling them special and saying they’re above everyone else mentally and physically. Bivens said that he is all about the big money matches and challenged everyone on the roster to face Diamond Mine. He said that they will find everyone as it will be ‘Diamond Mine forever.’

Anish’s Thoughts: I mean this was a showcase squash for the Diamond Mine duo and I have to say it was pretty effective. I think Malcolm Bivens has something here with the Creed Brothers, who looked dominant and like a well oiled machine. I think these to fit right into Diamond Mine, and seeing them here on 205 was pretty fun.

3. Grayson Waller vs. Trey Baxter. The match started with Waller reaching in for a few jabs and coming up empty before taking Baxter to the mat with a back take. Waller then had his back taken by Baxter but immediately got up and re-engaged. Baxter shucked off a shoulder block and took Waller’s back again, before having to flip out of a wrist lock and using one of his own. The two disengaged and circled again, with both men using wrist locks and going back and forth.

Waller stopped the engage by throwing a jab and going in but Baxter hit a head scissors takedown and a series of kicks to push Waller into the corner. Baxter then hit a Cabrada into a splash from the corner, only getting a one count. Waller once again fought his way out of a wrist lock and pushed Baxter to the apron before catching him coming in with a Sidewalk slam.

Waller then hit a pair of backbreakers before kicking Baxter to the ropes and into the corner. Waller charged in but was met with an elbow and a kick from Baxter who tried to follow up with a Head Scissors DDT. Waller reversed however into a suplex for a two count. Waller then locked in a submission with a knee to the back but Baxter muscled out quickly and went to the apron trying for a Springboard mover. Waller got out of dodge and hit an STO before hitting a frogplash elbow for a two count.

A frustrated Waller now tried for a modified STF before transitioning to a Crossface. Baxter was close enough to the ropes to reach out and break the hold. Waller then picked Baxter up to try for a Tombstone, but Baxter countered with another Head Scissors whip and built enough space to hit a series of strikes and a reverse sling blade to put Waller down. Baxter tried to follow up with a Half and Half Suplex, but Waller blocked and forced Baxter to knee him to the outside.

Baxter then hit a dive to the outside and followed up with a Springboard Frog Splash for a two count. Baxter went up to the top rope, but Waller followed him there and got into Electric chair position. Baxter tried to roll up Waller, but Waller rolled through and got the roll up of his own to pin Baxter.

Grayson Waller defeated Trey Baxter.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a really fun match, with the crowd even throwing up a ‘Fight Forever’ chant at one point. While I don’t know if I would have wanted that, I think both men earned their plaudits today, really going at it hard and using some clever spots to make this match of theirs different than the ones they had before. I thought Waller especially came out of the match looking smart and cunning as a heel without even doing anything particularly heelish. Winning a match by forcing the face into an uncomfortable situation and then taking advantage with the smart roll up at the end.

That was a really fun main event to cap of a pretty good show. I liked the addition of Diamond Mine. Heck, just give the entire show to Bivens and I think you have something here. Waller and Baxter put on a great main as well, and I look forward to those two working together again as I have no doubt they will. My WWE 205 Live audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Saturday.