AEW Rampage Poll: Grade the October 8 edition
October 8, 2021
C.
The Punk/Garcia match was very good and Cargill’s match was what it should have been.
The “tag” team bullshit and terrible street fight were the kinds of low caliber shit that keeps AEW from growing.