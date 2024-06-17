What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show (Thursday taping spoilers wanted)

June 17, 2024

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Thursday Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.