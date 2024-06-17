WWE promotes Sami Zayn’s comedy show as part of Money in the Bank weekend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to promote the Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto comedy event for July 4 in Toronto, Ontario.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Canadian-born WWE Superstar Sami Zayn will debut his comedy show Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto on Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET from The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto as part of WWE’s massive Money In The Bank weekend.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto go on sale Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available starting Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/100060CE78E2101D. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.

Money In The Bank will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars as they battle to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

Money In The Bank will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and will be available in Canada on WWE Network through Sportsnet+.

Powell’s POV: The comedy show is not listed as a streaming event. Hopefully that means the door is open for this to be more than a one-off event.