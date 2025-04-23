What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the Stand & Deliver fallout edition

April 23, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 686,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up a tick from last week’s 683,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.17 rating. One year earlier, the April 23, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 661,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating on USA Network for Spring Breakin’ Night One with Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Title.

