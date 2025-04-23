What's happening...

Steve “Mongo” McMichael dead at age 67

April 23, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former pro wrestler Steve “Mongo” McMichael died on Wednesday at age 67. McMichael was diagnosed with ALS (a/k/a Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2021. It was reported earlier today that he had been removed from a ventilator in the ICU and transferred to a hospice care facility. Read more at ProFootballTalk.com.

Powell’s POV: McMichael played on the legendary 1986 Chicago Bears team that went 15-1 during the regular season and ran away with the Super Bowl. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. McMichael started in WCW as a color commentator on the Nitro premiere in 1995. A year later, he joined the Four Horsemen as a wrestler and was joined by his then-wife Debra. He married Misty Davenport in 2001, and the couple has a daughter, Macy, who was born in 2008. McMichael fought a brave, public battle with ALS. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

