WWE Hall of Fame: Powell’s live review of the 2020 and 2021 induction ceremony

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021

Taped in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Streamed April 6, 2021 on Peacock/WWE Network

The show opened with a video package… Jerry Lawler served as the host of the ceremony and set up the JBL video package…

JBL Induction

JBL spoke of starting every game in the World League of American Football in his first season. He said he assumed the same thing would happen in season two, but he was cut and decided to become a pro wrestler. He spoke about learning from Dick Murdoch and teaming with Bob Orton Jr. in Japan. He also recalled getting white heat and being unsure if he would make it back to the locker room while working in Germany, but he was saved by Fit Finlay, whose mere presence caused a knife wielding fan to drop the knife. He also recalled the heat he got in Texas while working with Eddie Guerrero. He said he would never be on the stage if it wasn’t for Guerrero.

JBL also spoke of teaming with Ron Simmons in the APA. JBL spoke about wishing he could be in the ring and hearing Guerrero’s entrance theme or the Undertaker gong. JBL said he wanted to be serious for a moment. He said that anyone who felt he wronged them or said something about them, “Cry me a river, snowflake.” He said he doesn’t apologize to anyone and is a wrestling god.

The WWE PSA regarding the COVID vaccine aired…

Powell’s POV: Holy rush job, Batman. They have a lot of people to get through so it’s understandable that there are time limits, but it does beg the question of why they felt the need to induct two classes when they could have simply rolled over the class of 2020. For a moment there, I actually thought JBL might apologize to some of his detractors. I guess I should have known better. By the way, I’ll echo the vaccine PSA. I had my first short today. Let’s end this damn pandemic.

Kevin Patrick interviewed Rhea Ripley and Peyton Royce. Royce said she was happy the class of 2020 was being inducted after the long wait. Ripley spoke about being a fan of the Bella Twins and getting a chance to meet them…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Randy Orton and asked him what the Hall of Fame means to him. Orton said it means a lot to him and he recalled inducting his father. He said the Hall of Fame seems to get bigger and bigger every year. He said he has relationships with each of the inductees and he was excited to hear what they had to say…

Patrick interviewed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kingston recalled the Bella Twins not knowing anything about pro wrestling when they started and now they are going into the Hall of Fame. He praised them for working hard… Lawler set up the Davey Boy Smith video package…

Davey Boy Smith Induction

Diana Hart-Smith, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Georgia Smith accepted on behalf of their late husband/father. Davey Jr. brought a bulldog named “Buffy” out with them and said the dog was the granddaughter of the late Matilda. Davey Jr. said his father could do it all. He said he was a powerhouse and could also be very athletic. He said his father had a huge physique, but his heart and personality were even bigger. He said his father had a great sense of humor and had him laughing so hard that he fell over numerous times. Davey Jr. recalled his father’s greatest match in which he beat Bret Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship at Wembley Stadium in 1992. Davey Jr. said it was his favorite memory of his father and he can watch it over and over again and never get tired of it.

Davey Jr. also spoke about his father having a match with Owen Hart that they were very proud of. He said the British Bulldog and Hart Foundation feud revolutionized tag team wrestling as we know it today. He said it inspired his own career path and in-ring style. He said that he knows his father is there with him in spirit alongside the Dynamite Kid. He said he knows the same spirt was there with them during the ceremony. He said his father was a great guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He said he would never be forgotten by his friends, family, or the WWE Universe. Davey Jr. said he was proud to welcome his father to the Hall of Fame…

Powell’s POV: Hey, that reminds me, whatever happened to Georgia Smith in MLW? Anyway, Davey Jr. delivered a nice speech regarding his late father. I have no idea whether the story about the bulldog being related to Matilda is true. Let’s just say that I’m skeptical, but it was a nice touch either way.

Patrick spoke with Nikki Cross regarding Davey Boy Smith wrestling Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium… Braun Strowman was interviewed briefly by Schreiber and spoke about the HOF lineup… Patrick spoke with Drew McIntyre, who said it felt impossible to make it to WWE. He said seeing the British flag flown on WWE television gave him hope. McIntyre said he hopes that he can be an inspiration to other fans in Europe who hope to make it to WWE… Lawler set up a Jushin Liger video package…

Jushin Liger Induction

Liger was not in attendance, but his speech was shown on the big screen. He spoke in Japanese while English subtitles were shown. He said this was the first time he’d been nervous to speak. He said he was honored. He also said happy that he became a pro wrestler, and thanked all of his fans in WWE.

Powell’s POV: Short and sweet. Okay, so all of the acceptance speeches fit that description this year, but Liger’s speech was particularly brief. Nevertheless, he seemed legitimately honored and came off well.

After some ads, Lawler set up a video package on William Shatner while noting that Shatner inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame…

William Shatner – Celebrity Wing Induction

Shatner delivered his speech from home. He spoke of being a fan of WWE. He said he accepts the induction with the delight of someone who is following his greatest heroes.

Powell’s POV: Shatner already broke Liger’s record for the briefest acceptance speech.

Patrick interviewed The Miz and John Morrison, who spoke about Lawler and Shatner… Mustafa Ali was interviewed by Schreiber, who said he is most excited about the NWO induction. He said he had his own faction that didn’t reach the heights of the NWO, but that’s okay. He recalled everyone wearing NWO and Austin 3:16 t-shirts… Bobby Lashley and MVP were interviewed by Patrick, who brought up the NWO. MVP wanted to talk about MVP and THB instead. Lashley called JBL one of the pioneers of the business…

Lawler set up a video package on this year’s legacy Hall of Fame inductees: Ray “The Crippler” Stevens, Brickhouse Brown, Steve “Dr. Death” Williams, Baron Michele Leone, Gary Hart… Lawler set up the Bella Twins’ video package…

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see the legacy wrestlers honored. Stevens was terrific in his day, and I was a big fan of Williams and Hart. I’ve mentioned it before, but the Gary Hart autobiography is hard to find must read.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Induction

Lawler introduced the twins as his “favorite all-time Divas.”