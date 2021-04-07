Final Wednesday night battle, NXT Stand & Deliver night one, AEW Dynamite, MLW Underground, Droz, David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt, Blackjack Mulligan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Wednesday Night War concludes tonight with the final battle between AEW Dynamite and the NXT television show. NXT will move to Tuesdays beginning next week on USA Network.

-NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear Jake’s same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW is streaming a classic edition of the MLW Underground series tonight on its various platforms. My written and members’ exclusive audio reviews will return next week with the return of the first-run MLW Fusion show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Darren “Droz” Drozdov is 52.

-David Otunga is 41.

-WWE producer Sonjay Dutt is 39.

-The late Blackjack Mulligan (Robert Windham) died on April 7, 2016 at age 73. The Hall of Famer is the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, the father in-law of Mike Rotunda, and the grandfather of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.