Ricochet reportedly leaving WWE once his contract expires

June 8, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ricochet (Trevor Mann) is planning to leave WWE once his contract expires this summer. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Ricochet has given notice to WWE. Ricochet has been with WWE since 2018.

Powell’s POV: The move is surprising if only because Ricochet is engaged to WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Given his acrobatic style, Ricochet would be an obvious fit in AEW, though only time will tell whether that’s where the 35 year-old will sign next.

